The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated a total of 330 MW in ground-mounted solar power projects to the private sector as part of its ongoing efforts to boost renewable energy in the state. Out of this, 62 MW of solar power projects are already operational, with additional projects expected to come online soon.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and other relevant departments, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding solar energy projects. He outlined the government’s ‘Come and Install Solar Power Projects’ initiative, designed to attract youth and entrepreneurs to set up solar power ventures across the state.

The initiative aims to streamline the approval process for setting up solar projects by providing assistance to applicants and expediting necessary formalities. “Our goal is to promote green energy while creating economic growth and employment opportunities for the youth,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting the role of solar energy in transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy leader.

In the government sector, 32 MW of solar power projects have already been established, with another 15 MW currently in the pipeline. Chief Minister Sukhu also emphasized the importance of innovation in increasing the revenue and resource utilization of HPSEBL. He reviewed various aspects of energy procurement, project expenditures, and directed officials to ensure transparency and efficiency in the tender process.

Additionally, the Chief Minister called for measures to minimize technical and commercial losses at both the divisional and circle levels. He proposed revenue mapping as a critical step toward improving the overall management of solar energy projects in the state.