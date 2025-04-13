The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has initiated a significant move to establish high-tech driving training centres across the state. This initiative aims to modernize driver education, enhance road safety, and streamline the licensing process for aspiring drivers.​

Under the new guidelines, these state-of-the-art centres will feature advanced facilities, including driving simulators and biometric systems, to provide comprehensive training. Instructors at these centres are required to possess a high school diploma, a minimum of five years of driving experience, and proficiency in biometric and IT systems.​

To support this initiative, the central government is offering substantial subsidies ranging from ₹2.5 crore to ₹7 crore, depending on the category of the training centre. Driving schools that meet the specified criteria can apply for these grants to upgrade their infrastructure and training modules.​

One of the key benefits of this program is the empowerment of these centres to issue driving licenses directly to learners who successfully complete their training and assessments. This change eliminates the need for applicants to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), thereby simplifying the licensing process.​

The Transport Department plans to release detailed guidelines soon, outlining the application process and operational standards for these centres. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the official Transport Department website for updates and application details.​ This initiative is expected to significantly improve road safety standards and provide better employment opportunities for the youth in Himachal Pradesh.