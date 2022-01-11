New Delhi: Shimla based SJVN Limited and Infrastructure Development Corporation, (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) have signed a pact for providing Consultancy Services in Renewable Energy Sector.

As per the pact, SJVN and iDeCK will collaborate for the purpose of providing “Consultancy Services” for the Development of Solar/Wind/ Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects.

The MoU was signed by R.K. Gupta, Chief General Manager, Business Development, SJVN and Ashish Kapoor, Sr. Vice President, Business Development, IDeCK.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, informed the SJVN and iDeCK will explore to identify Potential Consumers for purchase of Power from various Solar/Wind/Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects; Conduct Due Diligence on Land title/Leasing arrangements besides providing assistance in obtaining clearances for land, provide assistance in obtaining project related approvals and also provide technical consultancy, etc.

The SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through a Competitive Bidding Process.

SJVN has already established its footprints in nine States of India viz Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and in two neighbouring countries namely Nepal & Bhutan.

The company has also diversified in other fields of Energy Generation and Transmission.