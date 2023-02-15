Shimla: Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) is coming up with five Solar Power Projects (SPPs), in Himachal Pradesh.

SJVN is setting up a 112.5 MW Solar Power Project at Thaplan in district Una and a 20 MW Solar Project at Bhanjal and Kadh in Una district. In Kangra district Nigam is setting up 20 MW in Fatehpur and a 12.5 MW project in Rajgir.

SJVN also working on 30 MW SPP Kolar in the Sirmaur district.

To envisage the concept of Green Himachal, the state government has promised to extend all possible support to the executing agency for setting up these projects and take necessary steps to amend the policy for the purchase of freehold private land in order to facilitate the company.

The state government has also constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to monitor the execution of these solar power projects so that they could be completed within a stipulated time period.

Apart from SJVN, many other big private players and major Public Sector Undertakings of the country have evinced interest to invest in the State.

The proposal of the State Government to promote Solar Power will come in handy in the conservation of the pristine environment of the State. The preservation of the eco-system will certainly pave the way for a Green and Clean Himachal.