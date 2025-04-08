UT eyes 100% rooftop coverage in the private sector by December, over 18 lakh tonnes of CO₂ cut so far

Chandigarh has become a model for solar energy adoption in urban India, with all 6,624 government buildings in the Union Territory now powered by rooftop solar energy, achieving net-zero energy consumption. The total installed capacity across these structures stands at 52.85 megawatts peak (MWp), reflecting a significant step toward clean and sustainable urban infrastructure.

The move comes as part of a broader plan under the National Solar Mission and in line with the Union Ministry of Power’s initiative to develop Chandigarh as one of 34 Solar Cities by 2030.

To extend the solar transition beyond government spaces, the UT Administration has now set an ambitious deadline—December this year—for achieving 100% rooftop solar panel saturation on private buildings. A key step has been the amendment of building bylaws mandating rooftop solar installations on houses measuring more than 250 square yards.

According to the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), a total of 89.69 MWp of rooftop solar capacity had been installed across 10,988 sites in the city as of December 2023. These installations have cumulatively generated 270.26 million units of clean electricity—helping avoid approximately 18.64 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Among the biggest success stories are government schools. Out of 114, 108 schools were found technically viable for solar systems, and rooftop panels have been commissioned in all of them. These schools generated 7.32 million units of power in the last year—more than their consumption of 6.1 million units—making them net-zero in energy use. The move has reduced electricity bills and helped inculcate sustainability awareness among students.

The solar push also extends to residential government housing. Solar installations on 6,247 such houses—totaling 18.1 MWp—are projected to generate 23.5 million units annually, translating into yearly savings of nearly Rs 12.69 crore. These systems are part of Chandigarh’s larger strategy to reduce reliance on conventional power and promote clean energy access.

To encourage similar adoption in private households, the Administration is actively promoting the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers up to Rs 78,000 in subsidy for solar systems up to 3 kWp. So far, 637 residential rooftop systems have been installed under this scheme in Chandigarh.

The solar strategy is complemented by an ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which has boosted green mobility in the UT. As of January 31, over 14,315 electric vehicles have been registered—signifying a shift away from fossil fuel-driven transport and further contributing to emission reduction.

Looking ahead, the UT aims to generate 224 MW of solar energy by 2030. With decisive policy changes, community engagement, and consistent execution, Chandigarh is positioning itself as a leading solar-powered city in India.