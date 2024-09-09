Development plans being prepared for all cities to ensure safety and proper infrastructure

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce city-specific rules for building construction across all urban areas, aiming to improve safety standards and infrastructure. As part of a comprehensive development plan, the state is focusing on ensuring structural integrity, proper resource management, and addressing concerns over construction near water bodies.

Under the new initiative, development plans have already been formulated for Shimla and Kullu under the Amrit-1 scheme, while the cities of Dharamshala, Una, Mandi, Solan, Nahan, and Chamba will follow guidelines outlined in the Amrit-2 plan. Furthermore, the government has now approved the creation of development plans for all 59 municipal bodies in the state, ensuring that each city adopts regulations tailored to its unique needs and geographic challenges.

Structural Design a Priority

A key aspect of the new development plans is the requirement for a proper structural design and an engineer’s report for the construction of any building. This measure has been implemented to prevent the frequent damage and collapse of structures during natural disasters, which has often been attributed to poor design and a lack of professional consultation. In Shimla, for example, building height and floor count are now restricted based on road access and available space.

Buildings in areas with roads measuring five meters in width can rise up to five storeys, while in places with limited or no road facilities, the height is capped at two storeys with an additional attic, reaching a total height of about 10 feet.

New Rules for Construction Near Water Bodies

In an important change, the government has revised the rules regarding construction near drains, ravines, and rivers. Earlier regulations allowed buildings to be constructed as close as three meters to drains and five meters from ravines and rivers. The new guidelines mandate that buildings must now be constructed at a minimum distance of five meters from drains and seven meters from ravines and rivers, enhancing safety and reducing the risk of water-related damage to properties.

Comprehensive Urban Planning

The state’s focus on improving urban infrastructure and safety was emphasized by TCP Minister Rajesh Dharmani in the assembly. He highlighted the urgent need for a structured development plan for all urban areas, citing the importance of proper urban planning to ensure that essential services like electricity, water, and road access are factored into building designs.

The government aims to implement similar building plans across all cities, modelled on the Shimla development plan, ensuring consistency in regulations and safety measures statewide. By introducing these city-specific rules, the government is addressing both the safety of residents and the sustainable growth of urban areas.

This push for a structured approach to construction comes at a critical time, with many urban areas in Himachal Pradesh witnessing rapid development. The government’s proactive steps could significantly reduce the risks associated with haphazard construction and unplanned urban expansion, safeguarding both lives and property in the years to come.