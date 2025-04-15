Western Disturbance to affect weather patterns; dry spell to end soon

Shimla – The MeT Department has predicted a fresh Western Disturbance from April 16. The disturbance is expected to bring rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms to several parts of the hill state, marking an end to the current dry spell.

According to the IMD, the state will receive fresh rain and hailstorms starting Tuesday. The department has issued a thunderstorm warning with lightning at isolated places from April 16. The risk of hailstorms is particularly high on April 18 and 19, and people have been advised to take precautions, especially in agricultural areas.

In the past 24 hours, no rainfall was reported across the state. Temperatures varied widely, with Paonta Sahib recording the highest maximum temperature at 35.0 degrees Celsius.

Farmers, especially apple growers and vegetable cultivators, are advised to stay alert, as hailstorms during this period can severely impact crops. The state government is also expected to issue further advisories based on updated IMD bulletins.