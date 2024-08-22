Safety Measures Force Kullu-Manali Road Closures Twice Weekly; Nigulsari Landslides Bring NH-5 Traffic to a Standstill Again

Solan/Nalagarh: In a tragic incident caused by the ongoing monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh, a bike rider lost his life after being swept away by the fast-flowing water in Kattalnala on the Doli-Ramshar-Baddi road in Solan district. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed to the site for relief and rescue operations. The body of the deceased, identified as Shashi Pal, a resident of Manjyari village in Saur Tehsil Ramshahar, was recovered near Dharmana Kund, two kilometers from the incident site.

The weather continues to create challenges across the state. Frequent landslides in Nigulsari, Kinnaur, have led to repeated disruptions of traffic on National Highway 5 (NH-5). On Wednesday, the NH was closed for eight hours, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides, further highlighting the precarious conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, the Kullu-Mandi National Highway (NH-21) will face periodic closures for vehicular movement between Bindravani and Pandoh. From August 23 to September 28, the highway will remain closed for two hours every Wednesday and Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This closure is necessary to remove rocks hanging precariously from the mountain, posing a significant threat to travellers.

Despite previous attempts by the administration, the company responsible for the construction work on this section of the highway has yet to complete the necessary safety measures. Deputy Commissioner Mandi, Apurv Devgan, emphasized that the decision to halt traffic during these periods is crucial to ensure public safety, given the frequent landslides and increased risks along the Bindravani to Pandoh stretch.

The southwest monsoon has weakened in Himachal Pradesh, providing a temporary respite. The weather is expected to remain clear from August 22 to 24. However, a western disturbance is likely to become active from August 25, with a yellow alert for heavy rain issued across many areas of the state until August 27.