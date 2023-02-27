Shimla: To attract more investors to explore the potential of solar energy in the state, the government has opened the doors for all power producers to set up ground-mounted solar power projects having capacities ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW.

Earlier, only the Himachal bona fide residents were allowed to set up solar power projects up to 5 MW capacity.

The government has already declared that it intends to make Himachal Pradesh a “Green State” by 2025. Major areas of focus for the government in achieving this goal are the use of electric vehicles and solar power.

The state government has asked Himurja to allot projects having a combined capacity of 100 MW during this financial year.

Himurja has invited applications for setting up ground-mounted solar power projects of 250 KW to 5MW capacity.

Solar plants would be set up by the applicants on private or leased land and applicants would require to undertake the work from concept to commissioning, including feasibility survey and investigation, a HIMURJA official said.

The applications will be accepted online with Rs. 10,000 for a project up to 1 MW capacity and Rs 1 lakh for projects ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW capacity.

The News Himachal
https://thenewshimachal.com/
The News Himachal seeks to cover the entire demographic of the state, going from grass root panchayati level institutions to top echelons of the state. Our website hopes to be a source not just for news, but also a resource and a gateway for happenings in Himachal.

