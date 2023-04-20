Pangi Valley in the tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh is set to become a pioneer in solar energy as plans are underway to establish two solar power projects of 400 KW each. The state-run nodal agency for renewable energy, Himurja, has already transferred one hectare of land each for the solar power projects at Hillaur and Dharwas in Pangi Valley. The estimated cost for both projects is Rs. 10 crores, and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Himurja to expedite the construction work.

In addition to the solar power projects, the government has allocated a budget for the year 2023-24 to set up a solar power-based ‘Battery Energy Storage System Project’ in Pangi Valley. This project aims to strengthen the power supply system and provide uninterrupted electricity to the area, even during power outages caused by adverse weather conditions such as heavy snowfall. The Battery Energy Storage System project will utilize electricity from the local grid to address the power supply challenges faced by the people of Pangi Valley during harsh winters.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and making Himachal Pradesh a “Green Energy State” by March 2026. The target is to start 500 MW capacity solar power projects in the fiscal year 2023-24, and develop two Panchayats in each district as Green Panchayats on a pilot basis. The government is also encouraging youth to set up solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 2 MW capacity, for which they will receive 40 per cent financial assistance, creating employment and self-employment opportunities.

The establishment of solar power projects in Pangi Valley, along with the Battery Energy Storage System project, will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the area but also contribute to Himachal Pradesh’s overall goal of becoming a Green Energy State.