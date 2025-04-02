Himachal Pradesh is bracing for an unusually hot summer, with the Meteorological Center Shimla predicting a sharp increase in heatwave days and above-normal temperatures across most regions. Heatwaves are expected to be 10 to 20 percent more frequent than last year, especially in the lower hill, plain, and mid-hill areas.

From April to June, temperatures will remain higher than normal, intensifying the summer heat. While districts like Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur will see near-normal temperatures in April, other regions will experience significant rises in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. The minimum temperature is also forecast to remain above average in most parts of the state.

A worrying rainfall deficit compounds the rising temperatures. Himachal Pradesh recorded only 75.5 mm of rainfall in March, making it the 54th lowest March rainfall since 1901. This marks a 33 percent shortfall from the normal rainfall of 113.4 mm, indicating an increasing trend of dry conditions. The lowest-ever recorded March rainfall was just 5.4 mm in 2022.

With the mercury set to rise further in May and June, large parts of the state, especially the plains, are expected to face severe heatwaves. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions to combat the intense heat and potential water shortages in the coming months.