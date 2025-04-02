Shimla – The HPMC is taking bold steps to diversify its offerings and broaden its market presence, with plans to introduce alcoholic beverages like schnapps and cider alongside its popular juice lineup. The announcement, made during a recent Board of Directors (BOD) meeting, signals a transformative phase for the state-run corporation.

HPMC, already a household name for its no-added-sugar apple juice and premium Apple Juice Concentrate, is capitalizing on its success to venture into new territory. The corporation’s Apple Juice Concentrate and Apple Cider Vinegar have earned a 4.5 rating on Amazon, reflecting strong consumer demand. Building on this momentum, HPMC is set to launch jam, squash, pickles, and packaged drinking water under the brand “Him Tarang” on e-commerce platforms, with alcoholic drinks schnapps and cider soon to follow.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized the corporation’s growing appeal, noting that its apple juice—available in 250 ml, 500 ml, and 1-liter packs—is gaining traction nationwide. To meet this demand, HPMC has established a distribution hub in Chennai, targeting South India’s burgeoning market. The corporation also reported a record production of 2,000 metric tonnes of apple juice concentrate this season, contributing to a net profit of Rs 5 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

The expansion doesn’t stop at products. HPMC is enhancing its retail footprint by selling its offerings at metro stations in Delhi and Jaipur, with plans to extend this model to other states. Additionally, the corporation is increasing apple purchases under the Mandi Mediation Scheme (MIS) to ensure a steady supply for its growing product range, a move that will directly benefit the state’s apple growers.

In a strategic shift, HPMC has decided to privatize 13 of its Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores and grading houses, including facilities in Gumma, Rohru, and Rekongpeo, through a tender process. Private operators will set rental rates, while properties in Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi will be developed under a public-private partnership model. This restructuring aims to streamline operations and boost revenue, with a notable deal in progress to lease 15 bighas of HPMC land in Kolkata for Rs 100 crore upfront and Rs 200 crore in annual rent.

The HPMC has also partnered with an Icelandic company to build a geothermal-powered CA store in Tapri, Kinnaur. The firm has installed an experimental dryer for fruits and vegetables, hinting at further technological advancements.