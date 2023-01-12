Shimla: The State Government reiterated its commitment to provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to its NPS employees.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the employees of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat here today, said that the providing benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to its NPS employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits, but to instil in them a sense of social and self-respect.

CM Sukhu said that the employees were the backbone of any Government as it was due to their efforts and hard work that policies and programmes of the State Government get implemented in the right perspective.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Government was committed to providing good governance to the people and for this active and constructive support of employees was highly solicited.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi were present on the occasion amongst others.