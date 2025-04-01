Shimla: The Ministry of Rural Development has granted clearance for bridge projects worth Rs. 140.90 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), Batch-I of 2024-25, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced today. The approval follows recommendations by the Empowered Committee and compliance submissions from the Himachal Pradesh government.

The approved projects encompass the construction of 21 bridges, spanning a total length of 970.772 meters. Of the sanctioned amount, Rs. 126.81 crore will be funded by the central government, while the state will contribute Rs. 14.09 crore. These projects aim to enhance rural connectivity, particularly benefiting districts such as Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, and Mandi.

Under this initiative, several existing bridges across Himachal Pradesh will undergo upgradation to improve road connectivity. In Hamirpur district, the bridges over Chainth Khad, Seer Khad, and Lindi Khad on the Bassi-Sarkaghat road will be upgraded. Additional improvements include bridges over Bakkar Khad, Jamli Khad, and Ghudwin Khad, along with crucial bridges over Lal Ghar Nallah, Manjhi Khad, Dehi Khad, Dhaliara Khad, Maned Khad, and Kahuli Khad.

In Kangra district, the plan includes upgrading a 40-meter PSC Box Girder bridge over Moul Khad. Kullu district will see enhancements to two steel truss bridges over Sanj Khad. In Lahaul-Spiti district, the upgradation covers bridges over Chowkhang Nallah, the Chenab River, Kishori Nala, Tailing Nallah, and Mooring Nala. Meanwhile, Mandi district will benefit from a 110-meter double-lane motorable bridge over the Beas River at Pandoh.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for approving the projects. He stated that the clearance comes with stringent conditions to ensure the highest quality standards. The state government will verify hydraulic data, catchment area calculations, geo-technical investigations, and structural designs before tendering begins.

To oversee project execution, a Bridge Management Cell with expert manpower will be set up. Independent inspectors will be deployed to conduct rigorous quality checks, including pile integrity and acceptance load tests, in accordance with IRC norms.

The PWD Minister emphasized that these bridges will provide all-weather connectivity to remote areas, significantly improving accessibility for rural communities. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring the timely completion of these projects.