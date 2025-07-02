Shimla — Public sector power giant SJVN has signed a series of significant agreements aimed at advancing clean energy generation and strengthening urban power infrastructure. The company entered into a Power Sale Agreement (PSA) and two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), respectively.

The PSA with UPPCL pertains to the supply of 900 MW of power from SJVN’s Arun-III Hydro Electric Project located in Nepal. In parallel, SJVN also inked a PPA with UPPCL for the upcoming 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Projects in Himachal Pradesh.

These agreements were formalized at SJVN’s Liaison Office in New Delhi in the presence of Bhupender Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director (Addl. Charge), and Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects).

“This is a significant step toward our vision of a sustainable energy future. These projects will strengthen the power infrastructure for urban and industrial users and contribute immensely to India’s clean energy targets,” said CMD Bhupender Gupta.

The PSA for Arun-III was signed by R.K. Gupta, Chief General Manager (Power Trading), SJVN, and Deepak Raizada, Director (Corporate Planning), UPPCL. The PPA for Luhri Stage-I and Sunni Dam projects was signed by Ashok Kumar, General Manager (C&SO), SJVN, and again by Deepak Raizada on behalf of UPPCL.

Being developed in Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal through SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (SAPDC), the 900 MW Arun-III project is scheduled for commissioning in FY 2027-28. Once operational, it will supply a significant volume of green electricity to India, reinforcing regional energy cooperation and fulfilling growing demand.

The 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Projects are under construction on the Satluj River in Himachal Pradesh. Combined, these two projects will add 592 MW of green capacity to the National Grid and are projected to generate 2,140 million units of electricity per year. Commissioning is expected by December 2028.

Separately, SJVN also signed a Power Purchase Agreement with NDMC for supply of power from the Sunni Dam project. The agreement was signed by Ashok Kumar of SJVN and Brajesh Kumar Yadav, Superintending Engineer (Electrical), NDMC at NDMC headquarters in New Delhi.