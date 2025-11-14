Shimla — SJVN has successfully declared the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of Unit-1 (660 MW) of the 1320 MW (2×660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project, marking a major milestone in the company’s efforts to boost India’s power generation capacity.

Congratulating the team, Bhupender Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, said the achievement reflects the company’s technical excellence and the coordinated efforts of employees, contractors and all stakeholders. He said the commissioning of the first unit is an important step toward strengthening the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), acknowledged the contribution of all teams involved and said the milestone highlights SJVN’s commitment to efficient execution and high-quality project delivery. He added that the success reinforces the organisation’s strong capabilities and teamwork.

Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), said the operationalisation of Unit-1 has further strengthened SJVN’s generation portfolio and underlined its role as a multi-dimensional energy company contributing to India’s sustainable energy growth.

Located in Chausa, Buxar district, Bihar, the 1320 MW thermal project is being developed by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the first 660 MW unit on August 22, 2025.

The project is equipped with supercritical technology, ensuring higher efficiency and lower environmental impact. Once fully operational, it will generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, with 85% of the power allocated to Bihar under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement.

Officials said the project will significantly improve power availability in Bihar and the eastern region, help reduce peak-hour shortages and bolster overall energy security.