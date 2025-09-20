Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually laid the foundation stone of SJVN’s 200 MW Solar Power Project (GUVNL Phase – XVII) at the Khavda Solar Park in Gujarat’s Kachchh district. The project, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹866.8 crore, marks another step towards India’s renewable energy ambitions.

The 200 MW Khavda Solar Power Project is part of the Khavda Solar Park being developed by the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL). Power generated from the plant will be supplied to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the next 25 years at a tariff of ₹2.88 per unit.

According to project details, the solar plant is expected to generate 504.92 million units of electricity in its first year of operation and a total of 11,620 million units over 25 years. It will also help reduce carbon emissions by about 5,69,250 tonnes during the same period. The project is scheduled for commissioning by December 31, 2026.

Officials said the installation will not only utilize the vast arid land of Kachchh for clean energy generation but also create direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. More importantly, it will support India’s target of achieving 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070.

SJVN Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has so far commissioned 14 projects with a combined installed capacity of 2,968 MW along with 123 km of transmission lines. The company is executing several hydro, thermal, solar, and wind projects across India and in neighboring Nepal.