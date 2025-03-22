Solan: Shoolini University hosted its 8th convocation on Saturday, conferring degrees to 1,254 undergraduate and postgraduate students along with 105 Ph.D. scholars. The ceremony also recognized academic excellence by awarding 34 Gold Medals and 20 Merit Certificates to outstanding performers.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was the chief guest at the event, urged students to become job creators rather than job seekers. He also encouraged them to be responsible citizens and contribute to the nation’s development.

Highlighting the New Education Policy (NEP), the Governor stated that it draws inspiration from ancient learning traditions like Takshila and Nalanda, emphasizing a well-rounded education system. He praised Shoolini University for being one of the first institutions to implement NEP-based curricula and commended its dedication to holistic and multidisciplinary education.

Shukla also lauded the university’s focus on innovation and skill development, particularly appreciating the newly launched Artificial Intelligence and Futures Centre. “I was highly impressed by how these hubs are nurturing future leaders, innovators, and job creators who will drive India’s and Himachal Pradesh’s economic growth,” he remarked.

Acknowledging Shoolini’s contributions to social responsibility, the Governor appreciated the university’s initiatives in promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He highlighted the active participation of student volunteers in blood donation drives and their work with the YouWeCan Foundation, a cancer awareness initiative founded by cricket legend Yuvraj Singh. “It is heartening to know that Yuvraj Singh himself visits the campus to recognize and appreciate these young volunteers’ efforts,” he said.

The Governor also administered an oath to students to stay away from drugs and be responsible citizens. “Drug abuse is a serious menace that diminishes potential, disrupts families and weakens our nation. As educated individuals, you must resist this threat, raise awareness, and lead by example,” he emphasized.

Dr. Monika Kannedy, Head of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, New Delhi, attended as the guest of honour. She congratulated the graduates and praised Shoolini University for its commitment to academic excellence and global collaborations.

Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla congratulated the graduates, advising them that success is measured by the positive impact they create rather than wealth or power. Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand welcomed the guests and urged students to embrace challenges, use their knowledge for meaningful contributions, and pursue their passions to create a lasting impact.