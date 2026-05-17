Notification for 18 schools to be issued soon; Science and Commerce streams to begin from current academic session

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department is set to ensure that all 156 newly affiliated CBSE schools in the state offer Arts, Science and Commerce streams, with a notification for 18 remaining schools expected shortly. The move comes after the state government reviewed the functioning of these institutions and found that some schools were not providing complete stream options to students.

A report sought by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that 18 out of the 156 CBSE-affiliated schools were not offering either the Science or Commerce stream. Following this, directions were issued to the Education Department to ensure that students studying in all CBSE schools get access to all three academic streams.

The schools identified include Government Senior Secondary Schools at Kihar, Bara, Barsar, Batran, Sohari, Chadhiar, Kunsal, Lohardi, Saleti, Kolni Dhalwan, Upper Lambagaon, Nichar, Sarahan in Kullu district, Baldeyan, Sainj, Nankhari, Kaffota and Badhera.

The Education Department has started procedural and codal formalities for introducing the missing streams in these schools from the current academic session. Officials said a detailed notification regarding the decision would be issued soon.

The initiative is aimed at expanding higher secondary education opportunities, particularly for students in rural areas who often have limited choices after Class 10. The government believes that offering all three streams in nearby schools will reduce the need for students to travel long distances or shift to urban areas for Science or Commerce education.

The state government had earlier approved 156 schools to function under the CBSE pattern as part of efforts to strengthen the education system in Himachal Pradesh. Since the introduction of these schools, enrolment has reportedly increased significantly.

The Chief Minister has also directed the department to ensure adequate teaching and non-teaching staff in these institutions so that students receive quality education in a proper academic environment.

Officials said the CBSE schools are being developed with a focus on overall student growth, including academics, sports, music and arts activities, in line with modern education standards.