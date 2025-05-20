Dehra (Kangra) – A serious case of espionage has come to light from the Dehra subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, raising alarming concerns about national security. A 20-year-old youth, Abhishek, from Sukahar village has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information through digital platforms.

Acting on a tip-off supported by cyber surveillance, the police arrested Abhishek from his residence. During the search, his mobile phone was seized, which reportedly contained objectionable digital documents directly linked to the country’s security. Forensic analysis has confirmed the authenticity of these documents, which will now be submitted in court.

Dehra Police confirmed that the material recovered points towards the accused being in touch with a foreign intelligence agency. “The initial investigation reveals extremely serious facts. The accused was active online for a long period and had access to sensitive content,” said SP Chaudhary.

Abhishek, who is reportedly a college dropout, was allegedly using online mediums to establish and maintain contact with foreign handlers. Authorities believe he may have shared confidential data with individuals based in Pakistan.

A case has been registered under Section 152 of the Indian Penal Code, and the accused will be produced in Dehra court today.

Police have now widened the scope of their investigation to examine Abhishek’s digital network, foreign communications, and social media footprint. Meanwhile, the local administration has urged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities and to report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities without delay.