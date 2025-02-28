Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur emphasized the pivotal role of Digital India and UPI in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. Speaking at a program, Thakur stated that these digital initiatives are playing a crucial role in transforming India’s economy and bridging financial gaps.

Thakur highlighted that Digital India, launched on July 1, 2015, has been instrumental in creating a digitally empowered society and a knowledge-based economy. “Digital India is improving the lives of citizens through digital service delivery, expanding the digital economy, and generating employment opportunities. Congress leaders once mocked UPI and Digital India, but today, even street vendors are using UPI for transactions. The Modi government trusted the people of India and made digital payments accessible to everyone,” he said.

Discussing the impact of UPI, Thakur pointed out that it has revolutionized financial transactions and promoted financial inclusion. He noted that UPI, launched in 2016, has now become the world’s largest digital transaction platform. “In January alone, UPI transactions exceeded 16.99 billion, with a total value surpassing Rs 23.48 lakh crore—the highest ever recorded in a single month. UPI contributes to 80 percent of retail payments in India and has over 641 banks and 80 UPI apps operational within the ecosystem.”

Thakur also stressed the need for further expansion of financial technology. “India’s fintech landscape is bringing social change, bridging the gap between rural and urban areas. Financial institutions should collaborate more with fintech companies to ensure financial inclusion and empowerment worldwide,” he added.

With India’s digital payment infrastructure setting global benchmarks, Thakur underlined that Digital India and UPI will remain critical drivers in realizing the dream of a developed India by 2047.