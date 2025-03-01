Shimla: A devastating fire broke out late Friday night at a private hotel in the Kachighati area of Shimla, resulting in the death of a tourist from Maharashtra and injuries to two of his companions. The fire, which engulfed three rooms of the Rama Bed and Breakfast (B&B) Hotel, was controlled after several hours of efforts by the fire department.

According to the police, the blaze started around 11:30 PM in room number 106, where three tourists from Maharashtra were staying. While two managed to escape, one was trapped inside and suffered fatal burns. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Pudale (24), a resident of Koregaon in Sangli district, Maharashtra. The injured tourists, Ashish and Avdhoot Patil, have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Upon receiving information, half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the scene and managed to douse the flames after significant efforts. However, by the time help arrived, the fire had already consumed three rooms of the hotel.

Shimla Police has registered a case, holding the hotel owner responsible for negligence. Police are investigating the cause of the fire, along with the safety standards and fire-fighting measures in the hotel. The police are also questioning the hotel management regarding compliance with fire safety regulations.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted at IGMC Hospital on Saturday, after which the body will be handed over to the relatives.