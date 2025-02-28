Mandi: Continuous snowfall and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the last two days have significantly increased the water level of the Beas River, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of Pandoh Dam as a precautionary measure. The administration has issued a flood alert and urged residents in low-lying areas to stay cautious.

According to the district administration, around 9,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the Pandoh Dam from the Larji Dam, forcing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 7,000 cusecs to regulate the rising level. The situation is particularly concerning in Mandi and surrounding areas, where the water level has risen dangerously. Authorities have strictly advised residents not to go near the riverbanks and to move to safer locations.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Apoorva Devgan warned that the continuous melting of snow and heavy rainfall in the Beas catchment area are causing a rapid increase in water inflow. “To manage the excess water, BBMB has been operating the spillway gates of Pandoh Dam. This may further increase the water flow in the Beas river downstream, making it extremely risky for people near the banks,” he stated.

With the Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rain in the next 24 hours, authorities fear that the situation could worsen. Residents are advised to remain alert, avoid venturing near the river, and follow official safety guidelines.