Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government has denotified as many as 181 health institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare that were created/upgraded after April 1, 2022, with immediate effect.

The orders have been issued on Wednesday by Principal Secretary (Health) Subashish Panda.

On Tuesday, the state government had also denotified as many as 12 electricity circles, 17 sub-divisions and three operation circles of the Electricity Board that were announced before the elections.

The government has also sought clarification regarding the opening of these offices from Chief Engineers.

The state government has also closed the offices in the constituencies of former CM Jai Ram Thakur and cabinet ministers Mahendra Singh and Rakesh Pathania. The officers and employees posted in these offices have been posted in the adjoining offices.

As soon as Sukhu took oath as the 15th CM, he issued an order to review all the decisions taken by the previous BJP-led government’s cabinet that were taken after April 1, 2022. This decision of the state government has also drawn flak from the opposition. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur has also accused the present state government of vendetta politics.