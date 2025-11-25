Unscientific and unregulated riverbed mining in Himachal Pradesh has caused severe environmental degradation, prompting repeated warnings from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Despite these concerns, large-scale illegal extraction of sand, gravel, boulders and pebbles continues across multiple districts, raising fears of worsening flash floods, landslides and long-term ecological damage.

Although mining is officially banned in major rivers across the state, rampant activity is still reported in districts such as Una, Kangra, Solan and Kullu. Heavy machinery including JCBs and Poclain excavators is being used openly, enabling minerals to be removed far faster than natural replenishment rates. This has caused extensive damage to riverbeds and has significantly weakened the structural stability of hillsides and floodplains.

The Supreme Court recently expressed deep concern, noting that environmental degradation in Himachal Pradesh had reached a critical stage and cautioning that the entire state could “vanish in thin air” if urgent corrective steps were not taken. The Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan reminded authorities that revenue generation could not come at the expense of ecological destruction, adding that the visible impact of climate change in the state had become alarming.

Environmental experts say unregulated mining is contributing to intense flash floods witnessed in recent years. Removal of riverbed materials destabilises banks, accelerates erosion and allows loose soil and sediment to be washed downstream during monsoons, magnifying the intensity of flooding. This has disrupted river ecosystems, destroyed riparian habitats and affected the biodiversity linked to the rivers.

Himachal’s rivers hold major ecological, cultural, social and economic significance, but governance gaps and an indifferent attitude towards illegal mining have allowed the problem to grow unchecked. Experts warn that unless the state government strengthens enforcement, takes action against the mining mafia and adopts scientific and sustainable practices, damage to river systems and communities is likely to intensify in the coming years.