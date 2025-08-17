Shimla – The Industries Department has launched a statewide campaign to curb illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, registering 895 cases and imposing fines worth Rs. 44.31 lakh between April and July this year. Director Industries Dr. Yunus said on Sunday that the unchecked activity was damaging the environment, fuelling illegal trade, and weakening development plans by causing tax evasion and resource imbalance.

To tighten enforcement, a special drive began on August 1, 2025. Within the first two weeks, 122 fresh cases of illegal mining were detected. Of these, 46 were fined Rs. 3.55 lakh under the Mining Act, while 76 are under further legal action. Confirmed mining sites were immediately shut down to prevent recurrence.

Dr. Yunus said the department’s complaint cell has so far received 267 grievances through landline, mobile, WhatsApp, and email. Most complaints originated from Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur, Una, and Mandi districts, where illegal mining remains a pressing concern.

“The state government has issued strict directions against illegal exploitation of mineral resources. All violators will face action, including fines, machinery seizure, or prosecution,” Dr. Yunus said, urging people to join hands with the department. He added that mineral conservation was not only an administrative duty but also a social responsibility.

Citizens have been asked to report illegal activities by contacting the Industries Department on WhatsApp at 08988500249, through landline 0177-2990575, or via email at geologicalwing@gmail.com.