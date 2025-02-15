New Delhi: The Congress party has reappointed Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil as the in-charge of its Himachal Pradesh unit, replacing Rajiv Shukla. Additionally, she has been given the charge of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The announcement was made through a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal late on Friday.

Rajni Patil is not new to the role, having previously served as Himachal Congress in-charge from 2018 to 2021. The party leadership has once again expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen the organization in the state.

Hon'ble Congress President has appointed the following party functionaries as AICC General Secretaries/In-charges of the respective States/UTs, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/KqpZliUyel — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 14, 2025

This appointment comes as part of a broader reshuffle within the AICC, which saw in-charges changed for nine states. The move is seen as a strategic step ahead of upcoming electoral challenges, with the Congress aiming to reinforce its leadership at the state level.

Patil’s return to Himachal Pradesh Congress is expected to bring fresh direction to the party, especially as it navigates political and organizational challenges in the state. With the appointment of Rajni Patil, it is now expected that the Congress will revive its organization in the state. The party has not named its office bearers, and all its units remain without appointments. Even senior Congress leaders have termed the party “paralyzed” in Himachal, and now it seems the high command will give the green signal to expand the party executives, likely including both old and new faces in the organization.

At present, the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit has only a state president, but other office bearers are likely to be named in the coming month. Sources confide that the Congress is actively considering replacing the state president as well, and it will be interesting to see how developments unfold within the party in Himachal.