Shimla: The Vigilance Bureau has registered an FIR in the multi-crore water supply scam in the Theog assembly constituency of Shimla district. The case has been filed following a preliminary investigation that revealed serious irregularities in the supply of potable water through tankers. The Vigilance will now conduct further investigations to identify and prosecute those responsible.

With the registration of the FIR, the troubles for the suspended engineers and contractors of the Jal Shakti Department have escalated. The accused are set to be summoned for questioning, and multiple arrests are likely in the coming days.

The Vigilance Bureau’s preliminary probe has highlighted discrepancies in the statements of the suspended engineers, contractors, and officials of the Jal Shakti Department. The investigation found that the work was not carried out as per the tender conditions. As per the terms, clean water was to be sourced from near Lelupul in Sainj, Theog. However, the probe revealed that contractors did not collect water from the designated location. Instead, tanker and pickup drivers sourced water from drains and supplied it to the public.

There are allegations that contractors, in collusion with Jal Shakti Department officials, manipulated records to generate fraudulent bills. The role of the suspended engineers and clerical staff has come under scrutiny. The Executive Engineer is accused of forwarding these unchecked bills, prepared by junior engineers, for approval. The documents were then sent to the SDM, who subsequently released the payments to contractors without verifying the claims.

So far, the Vigilance Bureau has questioned 90 individuals, including SDM Theog, suspended engineers, tanker drivers, and contractors, and has recorded their statements. A preliminary investigation report has been submitted to the government, and the Home Department has sought legal advice on the matter.

The scam involved payments of over one crore rupees for water supplied through tankers. Shockingly, the records list vehicles such as motorcycles, private cars, and even an official government vehicle as tankers used for water distribution. Moreover, water supply was falsely shown in two villages that lack road access, further exposing the extent of the fraudulent activities.