Theog/Shimla – In a follow-up to the ongoing investigation into the Theog water supply scam, disturbing new details have emerged about the extent of corruption and negligence within the water supply system of Shimla’s Theog assembly constituency. Preliminary findings had already revealed that locals were supplied with contaminated, non-potable water sourced from drains, but further investigation has uncovered a series of fraudulent activities involving forged water bills, falsified tanker trips, and unchecked payments to contractors.

The investigation has found that instead of supplying clean water from the designated Lelu Bridge, contractors filled tankers with dirty water from drains and delivered it to the residents of Theog. This water, unfit for consumption, was distributed to the public without any oversight or proper verification.

Falsified Records and Forged Bills

The investigation has also revealed a troubling pattern of falsified records. Contractors manipulated the number of trips made by water tankers. These records were never verified by Jal Shakti Department employees, and spot checks were bypassed. The vigilance team discovered that water bills were forged and payments were made to contractors for services that were never rendered.

Junior engineers and clerks involved in the process prepared and approved the bills without verifying whether water was collected from the designated Lelu Pul source. The assistant engineer, who should have verified the bills, signed them off without review. The executive engineer followed suit, approving and forwarding the files for payment. These lapses in the verification process resulted in payments being made to contractors for fake services, highlighting severe inefficiencies within the department.

Vigilance Team Intensifies Investigation

As part of the ongoing investigation, the vigilance team has interrogated 25 individuals, including tanker owners, drivers, contractors, and Jal Shakti Department employees. The team is examining digital data and other records to uncover the full extent of the scam. Further statements have been recorded from employees stationed at the Lelu Pul pumping station, who confirmed that no water had been lifted from the designated source.

Former Theog MLA Rakesh Singha, who had raised concerns over the water supply issues earlier, visited the vigilance office and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation. Singha, who had obtained information about the scam through RTI, expressed his dissatisfaction with the initial handling of the matter and called for swift action to address the corruption.

The vigilance team is continuing its efforts to piece together the full scope of the scam. With further interrogation of contractors, engineers, and other involved parties, the investigation is expected to yield more revelations in the coming days. Authorities have indicated that a case could be registered within two days, and the full extent of the scam is likely to be revealed within the week.