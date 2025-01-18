Shimla: The Vigilance Department has submitted its preliminary investigation report to the Himachal Pradesh government regarding a multi-crore water supply scam in the Theog assembly constituency of Shimla district. The report, presented to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Omkar Sharma on Friday, has recommended filing an FIR, suggesting that further investigation will reveal deeper layers of the alleged corruption.

The scam pertains to irregularities in water supply through tankers, where contractors allegedly failed to adhere to the terms outlined in the tender issued by the Jal Shakti Department. Clean water was supposed to be sourced from the Lelu Bridge area, but the investigation uncovered that tanker drivers filled water from drains instead.

The report points to significant lapses by officials in the Jal Shakti Department. Statements from suspended engineers, clerks, contractors, and tanker drivers reportedly do not align, further raising suspicion. The Executive Engineer forwarded bills prepared by junior engineers without proper verification, which were then sent to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for payment approval. Payments were subsequently released, despite discrepancies.

Allegations also suggest that contractors colluded with department employees to fabricate bills, leading to the siphoning of funds. As part of the investigation, the Vigilance Department has questioned 90 individuals, including the SDM of Theog, suspended engineers, contractors, and tanker drivers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is currently on a tour of Kangra, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is out of state. Once they return to the Secretariat, discussions on the Vigilance findings and the next course of action are expected. A legal opinion is being sought before registering an FIR, as the report reveals numerous irregularities and potential criminal activities.

This scam highlights glaring administrative failures and raises concerns over the accountability of government officials in public projects. The Vigilance report is expected to pave the way for stricter actions and potentially uncover more instances of corruption in the water supply system.