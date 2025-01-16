Shimla – The Vigilance Department is on the verge of filing an FIR in the Theog water supply scam after uncovering serious irregularities in the Jal Shakti Department. The investigation has revealed that contaminated water was supplied to residents during the summer, with fabricated records and negligence at multiple levels contributing to the scandal.

A detailed report, set to be submitted to the state government on Friday, highlights discrepancies in the statements of suspended engineers, contractors, and drivers involved in the scheme. Vigilance officials believe that filing an FIR will pave the way for uncovering the full extent of the collusion and corruption.

Irregularities in Records and Tender Process

The investigation points to significant lapses in the tendering process and record-keeping practices:

Fabricated Trip Records : The number of water tanker trips was inflated, with ten trips recorded instead of four.

: The number of water tanker trips was inflated, with ten trips recorded instead of four. Incorrect Vehicle Numbers : False entries were made for vehicles supposedly used in water transportation.

: False entries were made for vehicles supposedly used in water transportation. Lack of Supervision: Jal Shakti Department employees were absent during tanker operations, and reports were prepared in offices rather than at supply sites.

These irregularities resulted in dirty water being supplied to residents, endangering public health.

Bizarre Claims of Water Transport on Motorcycles

Adding to the scandal’s severity, the Vigilance report highlights instances where water was allegedly transported using motorcycles and cars instead of tankers. This revelation underscores the blatant manipulation of records and the disregard for public safety.

Negligence Across Multiple Levels

The probe has exposed negligence at every level of the Jal Shakti Department:

Bills were prepared for areas like Lelu Pul Khad, where water was never lifted.

Junior and assistant engineers approved the bills without proper verification.

Senior engineers, including the executive engineer, signed off on these documents without conducting due diligence.

Employees at the Lelu Pul pumping station confirmed that water was not drawn from the location, contradicting official records.

Vigilance Tightens the Noose

Inspections of water tankers at the Vigilance office in Shimla have further strengthened the case. Officials consider the supply of contaminated water and record manipulation as severe offenses, warranting strict legal action.

The Vigilance Department has emphasized that the FIR will uncover deeper layers of the scam, bringing those responsible to justice. The state government is expected to act on the report and take decisive measures to prevent such incidents in the future.