Malana/Kullu: In a remarkable display of resilience and community spirit, the residents of Malana village constructed a temporary wooden bridge over the Malana nullah following severe flooding caused by a cloudburst. The swift action by the villagers came in response to the government’s slow recovery efforts after last year’s flood disasters.

On Monday, the determined villagers came together to build the bridge in just one day. Using ropes to haul large wooden logs to the nullah, they erected embankments and laid wooden planks over the base of three horizontally placed logs. “We couldn’t wait for the authorities; we had to act swiftly,” said a local resident. This collaborative effort ensured that the villagers could safely cross the nullah once again, restoring critical connectivity that had been lost.

The need for the bridge arose when the original structure was washed away due to the flooding of the nullah. The disaster, triggered by the bursting of the barrage of Malana Hydel Project-I on the night of July 31, also caused significant damage in the downstream villages of Baladhi and Chowki and resulted in numerous human casualties.

While the administration is currently working on constructing a temporary ropeway span for Baladhi village, the villagers of Malana, preserving one of the oldest surviving democracies, took immediate action to address the issue themselves, completing the bridge just five days after the disaster struck. “We had to find a solution immediately,” stated another resident, reflecting the urgency felt by the community.

This proactive approach by the Malana villagers highlights their resilience and determination to overcome adversity without waiting for government assistance. The swift construction of the temporary wooden bridge serves as a testament to their unity and self-reliance, providing a crucial solution in a time of crisis.

“Our community has always been self-reliant. When disaster strikes, we come together and support each other,” said a village elder, emphasizing the strong sense of community that defines Malana.

The community-driven efforts in Malana stand as an inspiring example of how collective action can restore normalcy and ensure safety in the aftermath of natural disasters.