New Delhi– The proposed Kharapathar Tunnel and the Chhaila-Solan Horticulture Road are emerging as critical projects for improving road connectivity and boosting the horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh. The Kharapathar Tunnel, estimated to cost ₹250 crore, aims to shorten the distance between Shimla and Rohru by 10 to 12 kilometers, providing an all-weather route for farmers and tourists. Similarly, the Chhaila-Solan Horticulture Road, with a submitted DPR of ₹50 crore, is expected to improve market access for apple growers by reducing transportation delays and post-harvest losses.

To push for these projects, BJP State Spokesperson Chetan Bragta met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta in New Delhi. Bragta highlighted the challenges faced by apple growers in Jubbal-Kotkhai due to poor road infrastructure. He emphasized that the existing route through Kharapathar is risky due to heavy snowfall, sharp turns, and rough terrain, often delaying the transportation of apples and other horticultural produce. He urged the Minister to approve the tunnel project, which would not only ease travel but also boost tourism in areas like Chanshal, Kuppad, and Hatkoti.

Bragta also pressed for upgrading the Chhaila-Solan Horticulture Road to a National Highway or a four-lane road, stressing that the current narrow and dilapidated route hampers the transportation of apples to major markets in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Solan. He argued that better connectivity would directly increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen the local economy.

During the discussion, Bragta raised broader concerns about road infrastructure in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area and its impact on horticulture. Minister Tamta assured him that these issues would be addressed on priority and that the Centre would take necessary steps soon.