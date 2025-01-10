Shimla: An investigation into the water supply tender in Theog, Shimla district, has uncovered significant irregularities, pointing to a possible misuse of public funds. The report, prepared by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shimla, highlights the lack of transparency in the tender allocation and the absence of proper documentation for water distribution.

The investigation revealed no receipts to verify that water was supplied to the affected panchayats through tankers, nor were signatures of Gram Panchayat Pradhans or Deputy Pradhans obtained as proof of supply. Despite these discrepancies, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Theog approved payments exceeding ₹1 crore based solely on unverified bills submitted by the Jal Shakti Department.

Further irregularities emerged, including claims that water was supplied to Nagodhar and Karyali villages, which are not even connected by road. Operators stated that water was delivered to tanks outside these villages, but no evidence supports these claims. The negligence of Jal Shakti Department officials has been explicitly mentioned in the report, raising serious questions about their role in the alleged scam.

Vigilance Bureau Expands Probe

Thirteen employees of the Jal Shakti Department, including a suspended engineer, have come under the scanner. On Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Narveer Singh Rathore, questioned these employees and recorded their statements. Tanker and pickup drivers were also called to the site with their vehicles, and the numbers, registration, and loading capacities of nine tankers and five pickups were scrutinized.

The following tanker numbers were checked:

HP 63 A 7600, HP 63 C 3352, HP 63 4853, HP 63 C 4777, HP 63 A 0116, HP 62 A 2777, HP 63 A 0877, HP 63 3898, HP 63 E 2877.

The following pickup numbers were also examined:

HP 09 A 5865, HP 14 C 1292, HP 09 C 4525, HP 09 C 7685, HP 63 C 0737.

On Wednesday, statements of around 40 individuals were recorded. The Vigilance team also visited Kyar Khad near Chhaila and the Giri River at Lelu bridge to gather additional evidence. On Friday, 13 employees and contractors from the Jal Shakti Department were summoned to the Vigilance office for further questioning.

Evidence Collection and Allegations

The Vigilance Bureau is investigating allegations that payments were made for water supply to areas where no water was delivered. In some cases, the numbers provided for tankers allegedly belong to motorcycles and cars. The team is reviewing CCTV footage from Sainj market and nearby hotels and has taken possession of all relevant records.

The pump house at Lelu Bridge was also inspected, and statements from departmental employees were recorded. The work of supplying water through tankers was contracted during the drought from February to June last year. So far, 10 officers of the Jal Shakti Department have been suspended, including two executives, three assistants, four juniors, and one retired junior engineer, with one of them having passed away.

The findings have intensified calls for strict action against those responsible for the alleged scam. The state government is under pressure to act on the investigation report and ensure accountability in public projects. Residents are closely watching the developments as the Vigilance Bureau continues its probe into the matter.