Shimla: Demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for controversial Pegasus report, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Friday staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

The party has also demanded an investigation by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

State Congress President Kuldeep Rathore said that by tapping the phones of Rahul Gandhi, the central government has not only attacked the right to privacy of an individual, it has also attacked the constitution of the country.

“The government is openly attacking the autonomous bodies of the country, journalists are being harassed and judges, leaders of opposition parties are being spied,” He alleged.

Commenting on an espionage scandal outside the Raj Bhavan, Rathore said that this shameful incident has proved that the moral degradation of the BJP has taken place.

“By spying on phone tapes, the Modi government has violated the right to privacy of any person and has also violated the constitution of the country,” Rathore commented and further added “the independence of the autonomous institutions of the country is also in danger. Even the rights of journalists are being violated. The phones of judges and opposition parties including politicians are being spied on by taping them.”

He said that today the country is going through a major crisis but BJP led governments are trying to mislead on one pretext or another.

“The government is doing its best in hiding and manipulating the data and the central and state governments have completely failed in controlling inflation and unemployment,” said Rathore.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Rathore further said that he should disclose the details of the package that was announced by the central government. He dared state CM to reveal the exact funds received from the union government.

Congress leaders also handed over a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Aklekar.