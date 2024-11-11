Shimla – Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi has launched a scathing attack on the previous BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of reckless spending on high-profile events while neglecting the welfare of state employees. Speaking at a press conference, Awasthi highlighted what he called “wasteful expenditures,” citing Rs. 19 crore spent on the Investors’ Meet in Dharamshala and millions more on other programs, including Jan Manch and Foundation Day celebrations.

Awasthi accused the BJP of making grand announcements without following through on their commitments. “They proudly declared revised salaries and dearness allowance (DA) worth Rs. 10,600 crore just before the elections, but Rs. 10,000 crore in salary arrears and Rs. 600 crore in DA arrears remain unpaid even today,” Awasthi revealed, adding that this has left state employees in a financial crisis.

He further criticized the BJP for failing to secure necessary financial support from the 15th Finance Commission, causing a loss of Rs. 1,420 crore to the state. Awasthi alleged that despite promising Rs. 1,000 crore for the Mandi Airport, Rs. 400 crore for Kangra Airport expansion, and Rs. 20 crore for the Jawalamukhi temple, none of these funds have been released.

“The BJP splurged Rs. 6 crore on chapatis during the events, yet failed to pay the basic dues to the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), leaving it in financial distress,” Awasthi added.

In contrast, Awasthi praised the Congress government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, for taking decisive steps to address the financial challenges inherited from the BJP administration. He noted that the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh employees and the implementation of welfare schemes, such as the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Mahila Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, have prioritized people over politics. This scheme provides Rs. 1,500 per month to 2.85 lakh eligible women.

Awasthi also pointed to reforms that have generated additional revenue for the state. Amendments to the excise policy have earned Himachal Pradesh Rs. 480 crore in extra revenue, and other administrative reforms have brought in Rs. 2,600 crore.

“The BJP has no real issues left and is desperate to remain relevant, resorting to baseless claims and petty politics. The people of Himachal Pradesh are well aware of their empty promises,” Awasthi stated. He urged the opposition to act responsibly and work with the Congress government in its efforts to develop the state.