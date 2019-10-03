BJP rebel Ashish Sikta withdraw nomination, Dyal Pyari snubs party dictate

Shimla: Final countdown for the assembly by-election has started as now 12 candidates are in fray from the Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly constituencies.

Today was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Now total 5 candidates would contest the Bye-elections in Pachhad (SC) Assembly Constituency and seven candidates are contesting by-election from Dharamshala segment.

BJP rebel Ashish Sikta, who had filed nomination as Independent candidate following snub from the party ticket, withdraw his nomination from Pachhad Assembly constituency, which give some relief for ruling party, while Dyal Pyari is still in the fray and can pose problem to official party candidate Reena Kashyap.

Following withdrawal of nomination, Ashish Sikta supporters raised slogans against him and accused him for betraying them. He tried to assuage them, but later he was taken away by the BJP workers.