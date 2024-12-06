Solan: In a significant breakthrough, police foiled a novel drug smuggling attempt in Kandaghat, Solan district, where charas (hashish) was being sent to Kochi via courier. The smuggling plot unravelled when the courier service owner and a delivery boy grew suspicious of a parcel and discovered the drugs inside.

Ajay Kumar, who runs a courier service shop in Rawli village, reported the incident to the police on December 4. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh, three young men, who were frequent visitors to the courier shop, brought a yellow envelope sealed with black tape to the store. One of the men told delivery boy Chandra Singh that the package contained a photo frame and should be handled carefully. The parcel, intended for Kochi, was paid for through Google Pay.

However, Chandra Singh’s suspicions were aroused when he shook the parcel and heard an unusual sound. He and Ajay Kumar decided to open the envelope, revealing a chocolate packet wrapped in black tape. Inside the packet were two small jam packets, a chocolate, and eight small transparent envelopes containing black bread-shaped substances. The contents had a strong smell, leading them to suspect it was charas.

After being informed, the police registered a case and acted promptly. They arrested one of the suspects, Eklavya Sharma (21), a resident of Subhash Nagar in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations revealed that the parcel was meant for his brother in Kochi.

SP Gaurav Singh stated that the accused’s criminal record is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify and interrogate his accomplices. The police have intensified their investigation to unravel the broader smuggling network.

This case highlights a disturbing trend where smugglers are adopting innovative methods, such as using courier services, to evade detection. Authorities are urging courier companies to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.