The Himachali Gaddi Dog has officially been recognized as an indigenous breed by the National Bureau of Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR), Karnal, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. This recognition makes the Gaddi Dog the first breed from the Himalayan region and the fourth indigenous dog breed registered in India.

The recognition follows the dedicated efforts of scientists from the Agriculture University and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, who presented scientific evidence highlighting the breed’s unique characteristics. Named after the Gaddi tribe, known for herding sheep and goats, these dogs are vital to the region’s pastoral traditions. They assist shepherds in managing livestock, provide protection, and form a strong bond with their human companions.

Dr. Navin Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, congratulated the team of scientists and Dr. Ravindra Kumar, Dean of Dr. G.C. Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, for their contribution to this milestone. He also emphasized the university’s efforts in conserving the breed through an External Conservation Unit established at the Veterinary College.

This conservation unit, supported by the Animal Husbandry Department and the Himachal Pradesh Council of Science, Technology, and Environment, provides Gaddi dog puppies to local shepherds and pet enthusiasts. The initiative not only ensures the preservation of the breed but also promotes its cultural and economic significance.