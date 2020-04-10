Virus cases crosses 7000 nationwide, Punjab extended lockdown till 1st May

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh has identified about 6600 beds capacity for quarantine facility and 510 beds were available for isolation. Beside 450 beds were available for Coronavirus positive patients in the state.

Timely measure by the state government has helped to control the Coronavirus in the state. So far state has reported 28 positive cases, out of which two have recovered and discharged, four have gone for treatment outside the state and one person has died. The state today has 21 active cases of Coronavirus and all of them were either Tablighi Jamaat or their close contacts.

The state has tested as many as 900 people Coronavirus and out of which 832 people have been found negative. Health ACS RD Dhiman confirmed that 5200 persons had been kept under surveillance for Coronavirus in the State so far out of which 2785 persons completed 28 days of surveillance period. Through Active Case Finding Campaign (ACFC) till date about 65 lakh persons were enquired about their health.

The state has further taken precautionary measure and decided to demarcate cluster containment area. This will allow to list and mapping of contacts of the cluster for identify and quarantine the person may have contaminated by the virus.

The state has already notified six hospitals as COVID-19 hospitals viz. Shri Lal Bahadur Sashtri Government Medical College Nerchowk Mandi, ESIC Hospital Katha Baddi, Charitable Hospital Bhota in Hamirpur district, S.S. Memorial Ashirwaad Hospital in Chamba district, Civil Hospital Sarahan in Sirmaur district and Agarwal Hospital Jwalamukhi in district Kangra in the state. And also notified control room district wise to identify, help and check Coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus has spread in 32 states and Union Territories. Total cases have jumped to over 7200 nationwide. About 250 people have lost their lives. Maharashtra is worse affected state as total positive cases have crossed 1500 in the state. Alone in Mumbai city cases are about to cross 1000 mark.

The condition in the neighbouring states and Union Territories of Himachal Pradesh isn’t improving as UT of Jammu and Kashmir has found 207 positive cases, 23 were reported today only, while Haryana has 176 and Punjab has 151 positive cases so far. Chandigarh has reported 19 cases s far, 1 case is found today only.

On the wake of Coronavirus, the Punjab Government has extended the curfew till May 1. And it’s likely to follow by the other state government.