Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to revamp the Below Poverty Line (BPL) lists, aiming to remove ineligible families and ensure that benefits reach the deserving. Starting in April, a comprehensive survey will exclude families owning bungalows and cars from the BPL category. The state cabinet has approved new guidelines prepared by the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to bring transparency and fairness to the process.

The monthly income limit for BPL families has been increased from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500. Women-headed households, families with a member having a disability of 50% or more, those who worked for at least 100 days under MNREGA in the last financial year, and families with earning members suffering from critical illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, muscular dystrophy, or thalassemia will now be included in the BPL list.

To address irregularities, a two-member committee comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Block Development Officer (BDO) will inspect every panchayat before finalizing the BPL list. Previously, decisions were made by Panchayat Pradhans or Gram Sabhas, with an appeal mechanism allowing SDMs to address grievances after the list was finalized. However, this system often deterred poor families from challenging the inclusion of influential individuals.

The revised guidelines aim to eliminate fraudulent entries and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach those genuinely in need.