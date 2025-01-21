Shimla: The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has completed two years in office, with its Principal Advisor (Media), Naresh Chauhan, highlighting the administration’s achievements during this period. Addressing a press conference today, Chauhan advised the opposition to focus on constructive engagement rather than creating obstacles in public welfare initiatives.

“Rather than creating hurdles, the opposition should contribute positively to the state’s development,” Chauhan said.

He outlined the government’s efforts to tackle the financial crisis inherited from the previous administration, which left a debt of ₹75,000 crore and liabilities of ₹10,000 crore. “Despite these challenges, the government has generated ₹2,700 crore in revenue through measures such as a new excise policy and liquor contract auctions,” Chauhan stated.

On reforms in public enterprises, he noted, “HRTC and the State Electricity Board have seen improvements. The addition of 300 electric buses to the HRTC fleet is expected to cut operational costs by ₹5 to ₹7 per kilometre.”

Chauhan also discussed steps taken to boost the rural economy. “The minimum support price for cow milk has been increased by ₹13 to ₹45 per litre, and buffalo milk is being purchased at an additional ₹8 per litre. Milk collection centres in remote villages now enable the daily procurement of 2 lakh litres,” he said.

Regarding the state’s green energy goals, Chauhan said, “We aim to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by setting up solar power plants to generate an additional 500 MW of solar energy in the coming years.”

He criticized the previous BJP government for fostering corruption and failing to address issues like the drug menace, irregularities in the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission, and the influence of liquor and mining mafias. “We are committed to eradicating the narcotics menace within two years with the cooperation of parents, schools, society, and law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Chauhan questioned the state’s MPs on their contributions under the Central Government and reiterated the current administration’s commitment to systemic reforms and public welfare.