Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to invite global tenders for the country’s longest ropeway project, a ₹5,602 crore initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time on the busy Parwanoo-Shimla route. The 40.73-km ropeway, designed to connect 11 stations, is expected to become a major tourist attraction and significantly improve transportation in the region.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the ropeway, prepared by Tata Consultancy, has been submitted, and the tendering process is expected to commence by the end of this month. The ropeway, to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, is targeted for completion by 2030.

“The ropeway will ferry approximately 25 lakh passengers annually, with a peak capacity of one crore expected by 2063,” said Ajay Sharma, Director of the Ropeways Transport Development Corporation (RTDC).

The project, featuring a two-hour travel time, will include stations at Tara Devi (Goyal Motors), Tara Devi Temple, Shoghi, Waknaghat, Waknaghat IT City, Karol Ka Tibba, Solan, Barog, Dagshai Cantonment, Jabli and Parwanoo.

The ropeway aims to address traffic congestion on the Parwanoo-Shimla stretch, which sees an average of 22,000 vehicles daily, rising to 40,000 during peak tourist seasons. Currently, travel time on this route can extend to five hours, particularly during the apple harvesting season and holiday periods.

The introduction of a tri-cable and mono-cable detachable gondola system is expected to reduce travel time significantly. “The ropeway will ferry 904 passengers per hour per direction at launch,” Sharma added.

With limited air and rail connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is focusing on ropeways and tunnels as alternatives to improve travel infrastructure. The ropeway project is anticipated to attract more tourists, especially those deterred by long road journeys.

“This ropeway will not only reduce travel time but also promote tourism in the region. It’s a win-win for travellers and the state,” Sharma remarked.

Land for the ropeway has been identified, and construction will begin once the bidding and allotment processes are completed. The government’s push for aerial ropeways reflects its commitment to developing efficient, eco-friendly travel solutions in the hill state.

As Himachal Pradesh positions itself as a hub for innovative travel infrastructure, the Parwanoo-Shimla ropeway is poised to set a benchmark for similar projects across the country.