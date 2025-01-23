Dharamshala – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will remain in effect as long as the Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a public gathering at the Dari Mela Ground in Dharamshala, he emphasized that reinstating OPS for 1.36 lakh government employees was a promise his government fulfilled to ensure financial security for workers.

Sukhu criticized the Union Government for reducing the state’s loan limit by ₹1,600 crore and pressuring Himachal Pradesh to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). He also highlighted that ₹9,000 crore of funds under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) remain withheld by the Centre. Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to maintaining OPS, prioritizing the welfare of employees over political pressures.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP government of widening the gap between the rich and the poor, alleging financial mismanagement and corruption during its tenure. He cited the police recruitment scam as an example of betrayal against unemployed youth and highlighted ongoing vigilance inquiries into irregularities in state departments under his administration.

Sukhu also pointed to the Congress government’s focus on public welfare, which includes continued subsidies for water and electricity for the underprivileged. He noted that despite financial challenges and limited support from the Centre, his government is working to provide relief and improve facilities for the people.