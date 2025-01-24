Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) is making travel easier and more convenient for passengers by embracing digital payment options. With the introduction of cashless fare payments, passengers can now pay for their bus tickets using Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM App, and the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

HRTC launched its cashless fare payment system on March 7, 2024; the response has been remarkable. Initially, only 40 transactions were recorded daily, but this number has now risen to 2,500 transactions per day, with around 75,000 passengers opting for online payments every month.

HRTC introduced the NCMC card on September 5, 2024 to further enhance passenger convenience. This card allows users to pay fares without internet connectivity. Starting with just 75 daily users, the NCMC card is now used by 800 passengers every day. Recharging the card is simple and can be done at HRTC booking counters or via popular payment platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, YONO, and BHIM App.

The digital payment system has not only simplified the fare collection process but also alleviated the issue of cash handling for bus operators. By promoting cashless travel, HRTC is modernizing public transport and providing passengers with a hassle-free travel experience.