Dharamshala – Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Dharamshala, claimed that the BJP is poised to secure over 310 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and called on voters to help the party cross the 400-seat mark in the final phase. Shah predicted a dismal performance for the Congress, estimating they would fall below 40 seats.

Shah reaffirmed the BJP’s stance on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting, “PoK is and will remain a part of India; we will take it.” He highlighted the BJP’s revocation of Article 370, challenging critics by stating, “Today, let someone try to throw a stone in Kashmir.”

Comparing security policies, Shah said, “During Sonia-Manmohan’s tenure, anyone could enter India’s borders. Today’s India goes inside Pakistan and eliminates infiltrators.”

Shah predicted that if the BJP wins 400 seats, Rahul Gandhi would blame electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Congress’s defeat, with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge bearing the responsibility.

Accusing the UPA of scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during their decade in power, Shah contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unblemished record. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi for politicizing COVID-19 vaccines, noting that despite initial skepticism, both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi privately received the vaccine.

Shah concluded by asserting that Congress cannot ensure national security, positioning the BJP as the only party capable of safeguarding India. As the final phase of elections approaches, Shah’s rally aimed to galvanize support and highlight the BJP’s confidence in a decisive victory.