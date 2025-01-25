Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is preparing to merge 316 middle schools with less than 10 students into nearby institutions located two to seven kilometers away. The Directorate of Elementary Education has submitted a detailed proposal to the state government, highlighting the need for consolidation to optimize resources and improve efficiency in the education system.

These schools currently have 813 teachers appointed to teach 2,116 students, with many schools employing three to five teachers and additional non-teaching staff. The proposal outlines specific details about the nearest schools available for merging and potential challenges in implementing the plan.

The state had undertaken a similar exercise last year, merging schools with fewer than five students into institutions within a two to three-kilometer radius. Officials have stressed the importance of finalizing decisions before the new academic session begins.

Shimla district has the highest number of under-enrolled schools slated for merger, with 97 schools on the list. Kangra follows with 51, Mandi with 43, and Lahaul-Spiti with 25, where unique challenges include sparsely populated regions and overstaffed schools. Other districts include Solan with 22 schools, Sirmaur with 16, Hamirpur with 14, Chamba with 13, Bilaspur with 12, Kinnaur and Kullu with eight each, and Una with seven.

In the Keylong block of Lahaul-Spiti, three teachers teach a single student. Udaipur has six teachers for nine children, while Kaza has three teachers for four students. Other districts face similar inefficiencies, such as a school in Chamba’s Banikhet block with five teachers teaching eight students.

The Education Department will make final decisions based on the government’s directive.