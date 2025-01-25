Kangra: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-Hotel complex in Bir, Kangra district. Constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the facility aims to promote adventure tourism in the state.

The complex, located in the heart of Bir, is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including office rooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, dormitories, single bedrooms, a dining hall, and a modern kitchen. Additionally, the building features a lift for accessibility and is designed to accommodate both tourists and paragliding trainees simultaneously.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sukhu highlighted the potential of adventure tourism to drive economic growth and cultural exchange. “This center is a unique blend of tourism and training. It will not only attract visitors but also serve as a hub for paragliding enthusiasts to learn and master their skills,” he said.

The facility will be jointly managed by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali. While ABVIMAS will conduct paragliding courses ranging from basic to advanced levels, HPTDC will operate a full-scale hotel to cater to the growing number of visitors to Bir-Billing.

Bir-Billing, already famous as a paragliding hotspot, has seen a surge in popularity among adventure seekers. The Chief Minister noted that the new facility would enhance the region’s appeal and contribute significantly to the state’s economy. “This initiative is part of our broader vision to make Kangra the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

The complex is expected to generate revenue for the state by providing cost-effective training and accommodation. With its international-standard courses and modern facilities, the center is poised to attract both domestic and international tourists, further solidifying Bir-Billing’s reputation as a premier adventure destination. Local stakeholders have expressed optimism about the economic benefits the complex will bring, including job creation and opportunities for cultural exchange.