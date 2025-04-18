Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across various districts on April 18 and 19. The alert encompasses Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm activity.

The IMD has warned of potential thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h in the affected districts. Additionally, light to moderate snowfall is expected in higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and parts of Chamba and Kullu districts from April 18 to 20.

Temperatures are anticipated to drop, with maximum temperatures likely to fall by 5–7°C during this period. A gradual rise in temperatures is expected after April 20.

The adverse weather conditions have already impacted the state. On Wednesday night, thunderstorms and hailstorms uprooted trees, disrupted the power supply, and damaged property in several areas. In Hamirpur’s Barsar area, an eight-year-old boy tragically died when a tree fell on his hut during the storm.

The weather is expected to improve across the state starting April 23.