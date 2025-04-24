State sees 32% less pre-monsoon rainfall; light rain and snow forecast in select districts from April 24–27

Himachal Pradesh is facing a significant pre-monsoon rainfall deficit, with the state receiving 32 percent less rain than normal between March 1 and April 24. According to data from the Meteorological Center Shimla, Himachal recorded only 112.7 mm of rainfall during this period, compared to the normal 165 mm.

The shortage has been uneven across districts. Lahaul-Spiti (48%), Una (47%), Chamba (46%), Kinnaur (35%), and Kangra (34%) are among the worst affected, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmour, and Solan also reported below-average rainfall. Shimla district saw a relatively minor dip of 6 percent. In contrast, Mandi (7%) and Kullu (1%) received marginally more rain than average.

This rainfall deficit raises concerns for agriculture and water resources, particularly in regions that rely on early pre-monsoon showers for sowing and horticulture activities.

However, a brief spell of wet weather may bring some relief. The Meteorological Center has forecast light rainfall across several districts from April 24 to 27, due to the influence of a Western Disturbance. Areas likely to be affected include Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla. Light snowfall is also expected on higher peaks during this period.

Despite the expected showers, there will be no major change in day and night temperatures across the state over the next five days. The weather is likely to clear on April 28 and 29, with another spell of rain possible on April 30.

On Wednesday, the weather remained clear in Shimla and surrounding areas, although higher reaches could witness light snowfall later in the day.

With rainfall continuing to remain below normal, meteorologists and farmers alike are keeping a close watch on the evolving weather pattern, hoping for a stronger onset of the monsoon season ahead.